ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Monday, June 19, 2023, patrol deputies were dispatched to a convenience store located on Mill Rd. in East Rockingham in reference to shots being fired.

Deputies arrived and spoke to witnesses, which stated a vehicle was at the drive-thru window and a person inside the vehicle was shooting a toy gun that shoots some type of rubber or gel pellets toward the back of the store. A second vehicle pulled up in line behind this vehicle.

Two males exited the second vehicle and approached the first vehicle, one male was armed with a handgun and one with a rifle. An argument took place and the male with the handgun fired one shot at the driver, the second male with the rifle also fired a shot into the vehicle.

The first vehicle drove off down Mill Rd., the two suspects got back into their vehicle and left down South St.

Deputies reviewed video footage and was able to identify the suspect vehicle.

A short time later, Rockingham Police received a call of a vehicle collision on Old Cheraw Hwy. When officers arrived and began treating the victim, they discovered he had a gunshot wound to his leg.

It was confirmed the vehicle in the collision was the vehicle the two males had shot into while at the convenience store.

Investigators were called and took over the investigation. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle the two shooting suspects fled in was identified as Lisa Ann Hudson, 55, of Rockingham.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Hudson was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and felony aid & abet. She was processed and released on a $25,000 unsecure bond.

The two males were identified and taken into custody, both are juveniles and have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault by pointing a gun. Both were taken to juvenile secure custody.