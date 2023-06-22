“I did not expect to be running track all my four years,” Akeya said to Raider track coach Reggie Miller. “I’m still salty you put me on the B Team,” she said with a laugh.

HAMLET — Akeya Harrison ditched the cheerleading uniform to run track four years ago — and now she will continue her running career at Wingate University.

Surrounded by her parents, Lang and Kameshia Harrison, Akeya committed to the university and signed an athletic scholarship Thursday afternoon at Richmond Community College.

“I really appreciative of both of y’all for pushing me to do my best and getting me outside of my comfort zone,” Akeya said to Raider track coach Reggie Miller and sprinting coach John Rich.

Akeya was on the Honor Roll all of her four years at Richmond Early College, and ran on the Raider track after each school day. She was named MVP for the indoor and outdoor season her senior year.

“She is one of the hardest working athletes that I’ve ever coached,” Miller said. “Any event you put her in, she will be a fierce competitor,” added Rich. “She is going to do great things at Wingate.”

COVID-19 interrupted her sophomore season, but that didn’t deter the student athlete. Akeya pointed out that Miller placed her on the B Team her sophomore year at a meet due to their “stacked, one of the best in the state” rosters, but it wouldn’t happen again.

“She came back and I was like, ‘Girl, you’ve been working,” Miller laughed. “She takes practice like she was at the track meet. She was going hard.”

A self-admitted “not a sports person,” Akeya found her stride in track after dabbling in cheerleading.

“The vibe with track was different than cheer,” Akeyah said. “Cheer, you can have fun, but with track you go in. It’s the people, it’s everything outside of just running on the track.”

The heavy course load at the Early College can be challenging, Akeya said, but added that she loves being motivated — with academics and athletics.

“I kind of keep that mentality that nobody is my competition but myself and I’m not racing anyone but the clock,” Akeyah said.

“In middle school, she would come home on field days and say, ‘Daddy, I beat everybody,’” her father Lang said. ‘“You did?’ Yeah, even the boys.”

Lang said his daughter is the definition of a student-athlete.

“She’s going to study hard and then practice hard. She was just as competitive,” Lang said. “Very disciplined,” added her mother, Kameshia.

During her last semester, Akeya maintained a job, while also juggling her school work and athletic career. During a visit to Wingate University, both parents said that their daughter felt right at home.

“I think she feels like she can make a difference in the world,” Kameshia said. “We’re just proud to see her successful. The sky’s the limit for her.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.