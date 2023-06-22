The Beta Club also participated in “Beta Serves Louisville”, a national service project, and brought 209 items.

HAMLET — Students at Richmond Early College traveled to Louisville for the National Beta Club convention.

Senior Carson Dixon was a national winner in academic testing for social studies.

Students who placed include:

Agriscience 10th grade…5th Carly Gardner

Agriscience 9th grade 7th place -Ella Popowich

Agriscience 12th grade 7th place- Kylie Caulder

Social Studies 9th grade 5th place Owen Hancock

Social Studies 12th grade 1st place Carson Dixon

Quilling division 1 9th place Nelly Cadena

Technology 8th place Joshua Camacho, Willie Breeden, Kaylee Ludlum, Sebastian Yang, Sophia Razon, Landon Dunn

Fiber Arts Div 2 7th place Yesenia Garcia