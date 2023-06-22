LAURINBURG — Children packed the Scotland Memorial Library this week for two shows by Amanda Finch from Down to Earth Aerialists.

Not only did children get to witness a live aerial silks show, but Finch also gave a lesson on math and science, mainly about gravity and force. With her guidance, Finch also allowed the children to try the cocoon pose, a simple and low-to-the-ground silks technique.

Any questions they had about her silks or her lesson were answered.

According to the Down to Earth Aerealists website, Finch was introduced to aerials as an alternative form of fitness, and it evolved into a passion for teaching and, eventually, her own performing arts business. Finch received her education in aerial acrobatics from the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, Vermont, and had the opportunity to study and train under some of the original creators and acrobats from “La Nouba” of Cirque Du Soleil. She graduated from Ecole Cirque Nationale / Cirque Du Soleil in 2018.

The library’s Summer Reading Program will continue through August 2023. Registration is required to earn prizes and is still available and open to all readers, both self-readers and read-to-me readers. Registration is not required to attend the weekly shows.