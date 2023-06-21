CORDOVA – Cordova United Methodist Church received a Creating New Economies Fund (CNEF) grant of $9,000.00 from The Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program.

This grant will be used to purchase fresh produce boxes from Sandhills AGInnovation in Ellerbe to supplement the Helping Hands Food Ministry Program which feeds the local communities in their time of need. Our goal at CUMC is that no one in the community goes hungry.

“We have developed a trust with our recipients with the key factor being our consistency throughout our food ministry program since March of 2021,” stated Martha Campbell, the Food Ministry Coordinator at CUMC. “We are so thankful and blessed to receive this grant which will enable us to continue our efforts to reduce food insecurity and promote access to healthier foods.”

Resourceful Communities awarded 78 grants in the 2023 grant cycle, totaling $950,000 to support innovative community projects that promote economic development, social justice, and environmental stewardship. The program is funded with generous support from private foundations across North Carolina, including Dogwood Health Trust, The Duke Endowment, the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, and other generous philanthropic partners.

About Cordova United Methodist Church:

The Helping Hands Food Ministry at CUMC is a drive-thru food box distribution the third Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., although we have folks in line at 5:30 a.m. to be sure they make the cut off, we feel this reflects how great the need is for food assistance. We have the resources at this time to distribute to 30 recipients, each receiving a staple box, fresh produce box (which includes one dozen eggs and some type of meat) and a bag containing paper products. CUMC partners with our sister charge church, East Rockingham United Methodist Church and Marcal South both of which supply goods and volunteers who are essential in making the food box distribution happen each month.

About The Conservation Fund/ Resourceful Communities:

Established in 1991, Resourceful Communities supports a network of grassroots organizations, faith-based groups, and resource partners with an effective combination of capacity building, direct investment, and facilitated networking to connect stakeholders with otherwise hard-to-reach resources. Resourceful Communities’ “triple bottom line” approach integrates environmental stewardship, social justice, and community economic development. Resourceful Communities is part of The Conservation Fund (TCF), a national nonprofit established in 1985 to protect working lands and promote economic development. The Conservation Fund has protected nearly 9 million acres nationwide, including more than 235,000 acres here in North Carolina.