FORT JACKSON, SC — Richmond County Schools is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of the JROTC cadets from Richmond Senior High School (RSHS) who have participated in a thrilling 7-day JROTC camp at Fort Jackson this week. This immersive experience allowed our cadets to engage in a wide range of activities aimed at fostering personal growth, leadership development, and acquiring valuable skills.

The camp, which hosted a remarkable turnout of over 740 cadets, provided a diverse array of daily activities designed to challenge and inspire our JROTC participants. These activities included exhilarating adventures such as ziplining, high ropes courses, low ropes challenges, canoeing, swimming, orienteering, marksmanship, archery, team development courses, confidence-building exercises, rappelling, and a half-day dedicated to STEM-specific activities. These experiences not only enhanced their physical abilities but also allowed them to explore their interests in technology and science.

Throughout the camp, our cadets resided in military-style barracks on the Fort Jackson premises, simulating an authentic military experience. Additionally, they dined in a military dining facility, further immersing themselves in the disciplined atmosphere of the armed forces. These aspects of the camp fostered a sense of camaraderie, discipline, and teamwork among the cadets, instilling essential values that are crucial to their personal and professional development.

We are also thrilled to highlight the exceptional accomplishments of Cadet Wyatt Graves. Having participated in the Junior Cadet Leadership Camp (JCLC) last year, Cadet Graves was chosen for an exclusive opportunity to attend an FAA-recognized DRONE camp this year. Over the course of the camp, he has diligently attended classes and training sessions to prepare for the testing required to obtain both the personal and commercial FAA DRONE operator certifications.

Yesterday Cadet Wyatt Graves successfully passed the FAA Personal DRONE operator certification/license, a remarkable achievement. Today, he will undertake the challenging test for the FAA Commercial DRONE certification, which marks another significant milestone in his journey. These certifications will undoubtedly open new doors of opportunity for Cadet Graves and serve as a testament to his hard work and determination.

Richmond County Schools congratulates all the JROTC cadets who participated in the Fort Jackson camp, and especially Cadet Wyatt Graves, for their remarkable achievements. We are incredibly proud of their dedication, perseverance, and the exceptional representation they bring to our school district and community.