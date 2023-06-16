Morning of hope and community

HAMLET — Juneteenth was celebrated early at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday.

“156 years ago ago, a major general of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Americans in Texas from bondage,” said Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear. “A day, as you all know, that became known as Juneteenth. A day that reflects what the Psalms tell us that: Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in in the morning.”

Gerard Morrison presided over the three-hour long event with community members, stating that his passion for “upliftment and people” is what inspired him to lead the event.

Nan Fleming, who was raised in Marlboro County and became the first black magistrate in Bennettsville, served as the keynote speaker, sharing her history with the Rosenwald schools, which were institutions for black students in the early 20th century. Between 1917 and 1932, nearly 5,000. of these schools were built. North Carolina had the most, with 800.

Fleming said she remembered her school, constructed in 1926, closing in the ’50s.

“A lot of them went back to the original landowners, or white owners,” Fleming recalled. “A lot of them were demolished, or used for storing grain. Fortunately, my school, the Presbyterian church kept it for a number of years.”

At a family reunion in the ’80s, Fleming said her sisters and cousins brainstormed how to best preserve the school.

“This was our school — we should buy it back,” Fleming said. Using her own home as collateral, they were able to secure the school and will be celebrating its 44th anniversary this year.

Fleming said there were 37 Rosenwald schools in Marlboro County, and only about 500 of them remain nationwide.

“It’s amazing all the narratives, things that the people that had the history [were able to preserve],” Fleming said, urging the audience to preserve their family history and carry it on for future generations.

After the speech, Morrison shared a video of Stephanie Jones-Rogers discussing her book “They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South.” Morrison paused the video intermittently to provide context and allow the audience to share thoughts.

Morrison also recognized long-time African-American educators Bobby Little and Lafayette Reddick, and praised current teachers Maurice Stuart and Arthur Gilliam for the work they are doing with the youth.

Reddick said that slavery, along with such concepts as freedom and voting rights, were not present in this country initially, but were ideas and institutions that had to evolve over a period of time.

“Slavery came about as a result of economics,” Reddick said. “In terms of people, you have had white people enslave white people, black people who have enslaved black people. When we take advantage of people and try to get something for nothing, we are doing the very same thing.”

Still, Reddick said it’s impossible to ignore the legacy of slavery on the modern day.

“I am the great-grandson of a slave,” he said. “That let’s you know, people tell you it was a looooong, looong, looooong time ago. It is not. The thing you have to remember — A lot of our conditions are associated with that simple fact. My great-grandfather until now, we have accumulated everything we had. We don’t have a long history of accumulating stuff, and getting educated.”

After many long, conversations following the video that all the attendees watched, Morrison ended the Juneteenth celebration with an optimistic note.

“This shouldn’t be a one and done thing,” Morrison said. “This is ongoing — lifelong learning.”

On Saturday, June 17, there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the Leak Street Cultural Center from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

