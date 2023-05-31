HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School proudly honored its exceptional students at the prestigious Academic Awards Banquet held on May 18th at the Cole Auditorium. This event served as a testament to the students’ outstanding achievements, unwavering dedication, and remarkable academic excellence throughout the school year.
The ceremony featured the presentation of numerous scholarships and awards to deserving students, enabling them to embark on their educational journeys and pursue their aspirations. We wholeheartedly congratulate each of the following students for their well-deserved accolades at the Richmond Senior High School Academic Awards Banquet:
RSHS Volunteer of the Year
Given by: RSHS
To: Ms. Tiffany Covington, Mr. T. K. Thrower
Future in Healthcare Scholarship
Given by: Drs. Joseph & Mary Catherine Moree
To: Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey
Future in Education Scholarship
Given by: Drs. Joseph & Mary Catherine Moree
To: Savannah Grace Jordan, Abigail Renee Williams
Rockingham Rotary Scholarship
Given by: Rockingham Rotary Board
To: Matthew Ayden Mabe
Jeremy Henson Memorial Scholarship
Given by: East Rockingham Fire Department
To: Christopher Robert Carlton
Working For a Better Community Scholarship
Given by: East Rockingham Men’s Club
To: Calli Faith Byrd, Savannah Grace Jordan, Naaman Alexander Perakis
Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship
Given by: Laurinburg Alumni Chapter
To: Joydan Meshea Styles
Love isn’t Love ‘til You Give it Away Scholarship
Given by: The Brewington Family
To: Layla Jewels Morman
Robert L. Bradsher Memorial Scholarship
Given by: Southern Products and Silica Company
To: Calli Faith Byrd, Walker James Lambeth, Naaman Alexander Perakis
Sheriff James Clemmons Scholarship
Given by: Proud Fathers, Inc.
To: Edriana Janay Davis
DAR Good Citizen Award
Given by: Daughters of the American Revolution
To: Savannah Grace Jordan
Rembert Crawford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Given by: Dr. Crawford, Hamlet Podiatry
To: Kelly Marissa Diaz
Malik Key’Sean Ellerbe Scholarship
Given by: Malik’s Family
To: Edriana Janay Davis
Craven Apiary Scholarship
Given by: The Craven Apiary Foundation
To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan
Steve Shelton Memorial Scholarship
Given by: The Shelton Family
To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe
Military Officers Association of America Scholarship
Given by: Military Officers Association of America
To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe
De’Marion Latrell Davis “Duna” Scholarship
Given by: Duna’s Family
To: Kalei Tai Sriratanakoul
Reginald Vance McEachin Memorial Scholarship
Given by: The Family of Reginald Vance McEachin
To: Edriana Janay Davis
Gene Bellamy Memorial Scholarship
Given by: Rockingham Optimist Club
To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis
RiverStreet Networks Scholarship
Given by: RiverStreet
To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Nyla Danae Stroman
Lindsey Leadership Scholarship
Given by: The Lindsey Family
To: Tyson Eugene Holloway, Matthew Ayden Mabe
Army ROTC Scholarship
Given by: Army ROTC
To: Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe
Hometown Heroes Scholarship
Given by: RSHS Class of 2005
To: Sanajia J’Faye Tillman, William Thomas White
Richmond County Democratic Women Scholarship
Given by: Richmond County Democratic Women
To: Joydan Meshea Styles
Ed Ormsby Memorial Scholarship
Given by: Richmond County Principals & Assistant Principals Association
To: Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grave Jordan
Fox Road Farm Scholarship
Given by: Fox Road Farm, LLC
To: Addison Caroline Massey
“I Can” Scholarship
Given by: “I Can” Scholarship Committee
To: William Thomas White
Emmanuel S. Douglas Scholarship
Given by: Sandhills Chapter A & T Alumni
To: Joydan Meshea Styles
Pee Dee Electric Cooperation Awareness Scholarship
Given by: Pee Dee Electric Board Members
To: Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Naaman Alexander Perakis, Abigail Renee Williams
Christian Clothes Closet Scholarship
Given by: Christian Clothes Closet
To: Edriana Janay Davis, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman
Haltiwanger/Williamson Memorial Scholarship
Given by: Hamlet Lions Club
To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis, Jaevion Tre’ Troublefield
Mary L. Quick Memorial Scholarship
Given by: The Quick Family
To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan, Addison Caroline Massey, Joydan Meshea Styles, Abigail Renee Williams
One Blood / HOSA Scholarship
Given by: HOSA
To: Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman
Harbor Freight Fellows Program Scholarship
Given by: Harbor Freight
To: Mason Cole Iacovone
Richmond County Farm Bureau Scholarship
Given by: Richmond County Farm Bureau Board
To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Molly Lynn Erwin, Walker James Lambeth
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship
Given by: Dr. King Steering Committee
To: Edriana Janay Davis, Savannah Grace Jordan, Addison Caroline Massey
Skills USA T&I Robbie Mills Scholarship
Given by: RSHS CTE T&I Department
To: Naaman Alexander Perakis
Impact Scholarship
Given by: Justus Ellerbe
To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin
Florence Kidder Memorial Scholarship
Given by: National Society of Colonial Dames in America
To: Addison Caroline Massey
American Legion Oratorical Program
Given by: American Legion
To: Johnathan Zane Searcy
Charles & Claudette Brownley Athletic Scholarship
Given by: Richmond County Booster Club
To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Matthew Ayden Mabe
National Beta Club Scholarship
Given by: National Beta Review Committee
To: Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey, Abigail Renee Williams
Jalen A. David Scholarship
Given by: Jalen A. David Scholarship Committee
To: Edriana Janay Davis, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman
The Elks Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship
Given by: The Elks Club
To: Rylie Cora Bohman
North Carolina Cheerleading Association Scholarship
Given by: NC Cheerleading Coaches Association
To: Abigail Renee Williams
Cole Foundation Scholarship
Given by: The Cole Foundation
To: Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Laniazha Demirah Brunson, Calli Faith Byrd, Edriana Janay Davis, Molly Lynn Erwin, Cameron Luke Hinson, Jessica Michele Espinoza Guzman, Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Addison Caroline Massey, Ashley Morgan Murphy, MaKayla Parks, Christian Scott Nielsen Quick, Taye Walter Spencer, Macy Claire Steen, Joydan Meshea Styles, Sanajia J’Faye Tillman, Jasmen Javea Williams, Abigail Renee Williams
People Helping People Scholarship
Given by: State Employees Credit Union
To: Cameron Luke Hinson, Addison Caroline Massey
Junior Marshals
Alex Preston Chappell, Autumn Sophia Chavis, Kaleigh Paige Cloninger, Jenna Clair Gardner, Isaac Daniel Hinshaw, Brent Christopher Humann, Caroline McKinnley Hunsucker, Christi Michelle Jacobs, Thomas Radford Kennedy, Gabrielle Grace Lutz, Emma Rose McDonald, Natalie Kay Meacham, Ann Thai Nguyen, Madeline Elizabeth Norwood, Emily Peyton Roberts, Allie Michelle Rodgers, Johnathan Zane Searcy, Ariana Rachelle Telus, Neely Brooke Turner, Madison Kate Way, Lily Elizabeth Wilson
Chief Junior Marshal
Johnathan Zane Searcy
National Honor Society Graduates
Presentation of Stoles
Jason Tyler Berry, Rylie Cora Bohman, Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin, Matthew Lee Burns, Evan Luke Butler, Maren Elizabeth Carter, Edriana Janay Davis, Catherine Elizabeth Dennis, Molly Lynn Erwin, Bobbie Kathryn Faircloth, Tyson Eugene Holloway, Camryn Alyssa Hines, Cameron Luke Hinson, Kablessya Aiyanna Holmes, Destiny Denise Isler, Savannah Grace Jordan, Walker James Lambeth, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Quston Belle Leviner, Matthew Ayden Mabe, Addison Caroline Massey, Ashley Morgan Murphy, Tyler Roscoe Murray, Joshua Dane Nessell, Naaman Alexander Perakis, Heather Joy Ellen Pike, Christian Scott Nielsen Quick, Naylah Jayden Smeigh, Kalei Tai Sriratanakoul, Macy Claire Steen, Joydan Meshea Styles, Cadence Arizona Thompson, Abigail Renee Williams, Jasmen Javea Williams
RSHS Highest ACT Score
Given by: RSHS
To: Gabrielle Grace Lutz
Senate Outstanding Leadership Award
Given by: RSHS Senate
To: Edriana Janay Davis, Savannah Grace Jordan
Beta Club Leadership Award
Given by: RSHS Beta Club
To: Abigail Renee Williams
Beta Club Service Award
Given by: RSHS Beta Club
To: Destiny Denise Isler, Carlyn Brooke Leggett
Outstanding Senior Math Student
Given by: RSHS Math Department
To: Savannah Grace Jordan
Outstanding Senior English Student
Given by: RSHS English Department
To: Sanajia J’Faye Tillman
Outstanding Senior Social Studies Student
Given by: RSHS Social Studies Department
To: Edriana Janay Davis
Outstanding Senior Science Student
Given by: RSHS Science Department
To: Naaman Alexander Perakis
Summa Cum Laude Awards
Given by: RSHS
To: Savannah Grace Jordan, Carlyn Brooke Leggett, Matthew Ayden Mabe, Addison Caroline Massey, Abigail Renee Williams
Appalachian State University
Rylie Cora Bohman – $8,000
Campbell University
Abigail Renee Williams – $112,800 Matthew
Ayden Mabe – $112,000
Aliyah Michelle Reynolds – $105,600
North Carolina State University
Carlyn Brooke Leggett – $20,000
Ashley Morgan Murphy – $23,800
Rylie Cora Bohman – $9,600
Matthew Ayden Mabe – $7,140
Ashlyn Elizabeth Bouldin – $30,000
South Carolina State University
Andrea Tene’ Ellerbe – $115,080
University of Alabama
Cadence Arizona Thompson – $60,000
University of North Carolina — Charlotte
Destiny Denise Isler – $20,000
Cadence Arizona Thompson – $11,400
University of South Carolina
Aliyah Michelle Reynolds – $40,000
Western Carolina
Catherine Elizabeth Dennis – $36,000
Wingate University
Abigail Renee Williams – $122,000
Nicholas Charles Ewing – $130,000
Matthew Ayden Mabe – $148,000
DeMario Antwon Jeremiah Hamilton – $124,000
Jonathan R Navarro – $116,000
RSHS Distinguished Service Award
Given by: RSHS
To: Calli Faith Byrd, Wade Lewis Douglas Stephens
RSHS Principal’s Award for All-Around Excellence
Given by: RSHS
To: Edriana Janay Davis, Matthew Ayden Mabe
Unleash the Genius Scholarship
Given by: Winston Salem State University
To: Edriana Janay Davis
Temple Sloan Family Foundation
Given by: Temple Sloan Family Foundation
To: Catherine Elizabeth Dennis
Golden Leaf Scholarship
Given by: Golden Leaf Foundation
To: Ashley Morgan Murphy, Joydan Meshea Styles
For more information: Contact Kylie DeWitt, Public Information Officer, at (910) 582-5860 or [email protected]