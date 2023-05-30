May 27

HAMLET — At 12:12 a.m., deputies responded to Channie McManus Dr. following a report of a suspect stealing a plant, valued at $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to Broadway St. following a report of a suspect harassing another person. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:31 p.m., deputies responded to Crestway Dr. following a report of an unauthorized person driving a 2013 Chrysler and stealing the vehicles key, valued at $300. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yazmen Harris with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

ELLERBE — At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to Rummage Packhouse Rd. following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to Central Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a truck key, a Poulan weedeater, and zero turn lawn mower key, valued at $140. The case is active.

May 30

ROCKINGHAM— At 2:12 a.m., deputies responded to Silver Grove Church Rd. following a report of a suspect cutting the arm of another person. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Jacobs with assault with a deadly weapon.