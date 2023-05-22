ROCKINGHAM — Students gathered at the Richmond County Judicial Center on Friday to spend a day with officials from institutions across Richmond County’s criminal justice system.

“The reason why you are all here today, we hope that you can take one thing from this, you either decide you want to go in to law enforcement, you want to be a judge, you want to be a probation officer, you want to be a clerk… or you say I don’t want to ever go back into that court room again,” said assistant district attorney Alex Harris said.

Organized by Harris and Tracy Grimes of the DA’s office, students from Project Focus, Ashley Chapel, and Richmond Senior High were introduced to judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers and inmates.

According to Harris, the jail currently houses 97 prisoners, 25 of which are under 25. Furthermore, there are 20 individuals accused of murder, 9 are under 25 and the youngest is only 18. Young people are not impervious to crime, Harris alluded.

“We want to prevent you guys from ever coming in here,” Harris said.

Harris introduced the students to resident district court judge, Amy Wilson. Wilson, who was born and raised in Richmond County and taught in Ellerbe before attending law school and taking her seat on the bench, proffered sound advice.

“You may not want a career in law enforcement or the court system, or criminal justice, but we just for sure don’t want you to have a future in our criminal justice system,” Wilson implored.

Wilson made the students aware of what it’s like to work in the Richmond County criminal justice system. “This is a well oiled machine, it is not a one man band; all the attorneys, the probation officers, the district attorneys, the clerks, we all work together,” she said.

Wilson left students with her optimism for the future, pronouncing, “I hope that one day, no time soon, you may take my job.”

Several law enforcement officers from across the county followed Wilson.

Captain Steve Odom of the Rockingham Police Department echoed ADA Harris’ initial sentiments. “Here lately, most of the people that are involved in these crimes are young people.”

“What do you want to leave behind, when it’s not up to your parents, not up to your teacher, not up to your principal, when it’s on you-what do you want to be remembered for,” said Major Hudson Chitwood of the Hamlet Police Department., in an effort to motivate students to make positive life choices.

Captain Mitch Watson of the sheriff’s office works as a medical examiner in the county. He highlighted his concerns for the students and drug use. “I am tired of looking at young people… when it comes to these drugs, you don’t know what you’re getting,” he said, regarding a significant increase in overdose deaths.

Scott Brewer, the former chief resident district court judge, emphasized the plethora of jobs available in the criminal justice system.

“Whatever you’re interested in, there’s a role” Brewer continued, “Everybody that’s seated up there gets paid a salary, except one, and that’s the one sitting in the defense chair as the defendant, that’s the only job that doesn’t pay in the court room.”

Mayor Antonio Blue of Dobbins Heights expressed the importance of education and cautioned against the plight of peer pressure. “Education is the great equalizer, it makes the playing field equal,” he exalted. “Peer pressure is hard, I’ll be the first to tell you, I still feel it at 61, just know there is always another option.”

Students were also introduced to some of the unsung heroes of the court system. TJ Wilkerson described what it’s like to work as a 911 telecommunicator. Suzanne Carlisle illustrated the efforts of the court’s clerks. Chief probation officer Brown dictated the rolls and responsibilities of probation officers, and Sergeant Tuttle explained what being a bailiff entails.

Students had the opportunity to view an open session of district court, presided over by the honorable Sophia Crawford.

From breaking and entering and larceny, to drug violations and custody cases, students watched eagerly as stewards of the law operated in the courtroom.

After Judge Crawford, ADA Harris, and defense attorneys navigated the days docket, two inmates were afforded a platform to explain their pitfalls to the students. The overarching tenor of the conversation was drug use. The inmates urged students to finish their education, steer clear of drugs, and associate with positive, law-abiding peers.

Students toured the magistrate’s office, where ADA Grimes described the various services offered. Tahid Rucker of the sheriff’s office led a claustrophobia inducing route through the court’s holding cells.

Sponsors of the various groups in attendance expounded on what an introduction to the criminal justice system means for their students.

“A program like this provides awareness and understanding of the criminal justice system; a lot of times, the kids we work with, they are used to being disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system,” said Jawnte Everette, a teacher at Ashley Chapel Education Center. “Bringing them today, seeing people that look like them, hearing people that sound like them, gives them a different aspect of the possibilities.”

Like Everette, Annie Pratt, who has worked with Project Focus since 2005, said the day was important for her students. “Today was a good day for the kids. They got a chance to meet with the judges, the lawyers, and got a chance to tour the building. Hopefully they won’t get into anymore trouble or get into anything to come into the court system,” she said.

Wendall Sessoms retired from the Sheriff’s office in 2012 and now teaches a law and justice career class at Richmond Senior High. His students had an opportunity to see the careers they are interested in pursuing firsthand.

Students ended the day with lunch courtesy of Hudson Brothers and a raffle for gift cards for the students who asked questions of the officials throughout the course of the day.