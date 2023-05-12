HAMLET — Clara McDonald pulled up to her new home in Hamlet Thursday afternoon; as soon as she came to a stop her son, George, darted out of the car and ran up the stairs to the front porch, smiling triumphantly.

“He already acts like he knows he is home,” McDonald said.

She is the latest recipient of a beautiful, newly constructed home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills.

The home dedication on Thursday is the culmination of a tremendous amount of effort from McDonald, and the unbridled altruism of Richmond County volunteers.

According to Tracy Thomas, Chair of Habitat’s Homeowner Selection Committee, McDonald has been a part of the homeowner program since last October. She said it all starts with an initial application, followed by a debt to income analysis, credit and background checks, and an assessment of need.

Habitat representatives conduct a home visit of prospective recipients, looking at neighborhood safety and living conditions, ultimately making a decision for each application.

“I finally said you know what, let me try, let me see, and it worked out!” McDonald said. “The process went by so fast, it was so amazing,” but insisted, “It’s been a lot of hard work though, these hours ain’t no joke.”

Visibly elated, when asked about what this house meant to her, she was most excited for her children.

“[George] is going to be able to have a yard, an actual front and back yard, and have somewhere to play,” McDonald said. “I don’t have to stress and worry about him getting killed. We lived on the side of Rockingham where there is a lot of crime, so I don’t have to worry about gun shots.”

According to Stacey Lebak, the Habitat Marketing and Communications Manager, Clara will be responsible for an affordable monthly mortgage payment. A silent mortgage is placed on the property, and as long as Clara stays in the home for thirty years, her loan will be forgiven.

Amie Fraley, Habitat’s Executive Director, illustrated the volunteer effort needed for a home like Clara’s to be built. “Everything we do is very volunteer driven at Habitat, we only have about twenty employees covering three counties and that includes our Restore, but we rely on our volunteers, who care a lot,” she said.

The United Way of Richmond County provided ninety-three volunteers over the course of the build. The First Baptist and Second Baptist Churches of Hamlet did all the landscaping. The Global Methodist Church-Rockingham supplied volunteers and served as the primary sponsor of the project.

According to Christy Brewster, Habitat’s Volunteer Coordinator, the organization is always looking for a helping hand. Ongoing repair work on residents’ wheelchair ramps takes place on the third weekend of each month. On September 14, Habitat will be back in Hamlet to begin their next home build.

For those interesting in volunteering, email Christy at [email protected]