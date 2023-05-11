ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an individual with a murder that occurred on the morning of Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers declined to identify the suspect or the victim, citing that some family members had yet to be notified.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bed Rock Road in Rockingham at 5:52 a.m. in reference to an individual being shot.

Arriving deputies located a male victim, deceased. A suspect was located shortly in a wooded area behind the residence and taken into custody.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and more details will be released at a appropriate time, according to the press release.

This is a developing story.