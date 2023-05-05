ROCKINGHAM — A bone marrow drive will be held during the Rockingham Dragway’s Civil War Race from June 9 to 11 for racing fan Jason “Mex” Bennett, who was diagnosed with an aggressive leukemia.

“The more people we get, the better chance that, not only Mex, that other people will have to get a bone marrow transplant,” said Debbie James, a friend of Jason’s of ten years. “All the time you see blood drives, but there’s not so many of the bone marrow drives. It seems like more and more people are needing bone marrow.”

A bone marrow transplant is a procedure that infuses health blood-forming stem cells into a body that’s not producing enough healthy blood cells. A match happens when a patients human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and the HLA of a donor closely match.

James said that doctors have estimated that without a matching donor, Bennett may not survive beyond this year.

All donors much be between the ages of 18-55. All qualified participants who do a cheek swab at the Dragway event will receive $5 off their entry price.

“Mex stays at the racetrack with Eddie [Caulder of Arlo’s Wrecking Service] who races out there,” James said. “He’s passionate about racing and is out there all the time. That’s how Dan [Van Horn, Dragway owner] got involved. He was happy and glad to help.”

There will be two stations set up at the Dragway’s Civil War event to raise awareness for bone marrow transplants and find a potential match.

