ROCKINGHAM — First responders recovered the body of Mark O’Neal on Tuesday, following fours days of recovery efforts along the Pee Dee River.

Richmond County Director of Emergency Services Bob Smith said authorities initiated their search around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening but had to halt due to inclement weather over the late night and early morning hours. Boat and rescue crews were able to resume Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m. and continued through Tuesday evening, when the body was found.

“Unfortunately, the outcome was not what everyone was hoping and praying for when Mr. O’Neal was located deceased,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge shared.

According to Smith, the victim launched his boat at the Blewett Falls Dam, about four miles upstream from the HWY 74 boat landing. O’Neal’s dog was recovered prior to Tuesday.

Rescue crews from four counties traversed the Pee Dee from Blewett Falls to the Cheraw Dam several times. On Tuesday afternoon, teams deployed submersible robots and sonar to aid in their efforts while zodiacs from Richmond and Union counties continued to probe the river.

Bob Smith had high praise for all the emergency service personnel and their efforts. “These guys have pushed hard; I am very proud of our responders. If it were not for them, we could never pull this off. They are the true unrecognized heroes,” Smith said,

Smith lauded the collaborative effort from all those involved, stating that the organizations maintain a positive mutual aid agreement.

Gulledge also conveyed his appreciation for the tremendous effort of emergency services and rescue teams, as well as restaurants that provided meals to the first responders.

“Please keep the O’Neil family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the Sheriff said.