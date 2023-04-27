ROCKINGHAM — One Richmond Senior High School JROTC Cadet has spent the past four years preparing for life after graduation. One event Tuesday turned the pages to a new chapter in her life as she prepares to walk onto the stage at Raider Stadium to receive her diploma in June.

Cadet Andrea Ellerbe signed an ROTC scholarship with South Carolina State University during a ceremony on April 25, 2023, at the high school.

Teachers, friends, and family were on hand to celebrate Ellerbe’s journey toward becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and attending a Historically Black College and University.

Ellerbe said she’s always wanted to be in JROTC since day one at the ninth-grade academy.

“I wanted to do it because my siblings did it, and I wanted the same thing,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed it, and here I am four years later, getting an ROTC scholarship.”

Ellerbe said her plans are to get a degree in criminal justice and be a military police officer after graduating college.

“I’ve always wanted to be an Army officer, and today is one step closer to that dream,” she said.

Her path to this point was difficult, but her can-do attitude and the Army values helped guide her through high school. Ellerbe said JROTC helped her manage all the opportunities throughout her high school career.

“One of the biggest things JROTC has taught me are leadership skills,” she said. “I’ve learned to stay focused and be on top of things that come up in my life. Without it, I don’t think I’d be the person I am today.”

To present the ceremonial checks and a few mementos from the university was Lt. Col. (Ret) Anthony Watson, Recruiting Operations Officer, South Carolina State University.

“It’s the reason why I’ve been doing this job for 20-plus years, because every time I meet a freshman, I am coming to high schools like Richmond, and I want to see them through to completion of their degree and commission,” Watson said after the ceremony.

Ellerbe has been a four-year JROTC cadet, all while participating in numerous extracurricular activities like track, Beta Club, and Senate – all while maintaining good grades and being a role model for other Raider students.

Maj. (Ret.) Darryl Kelly, the Raider Battalion Senior Army Instructor, said Ellerbe’s accomplishments result from commitment, preparation, and putting in long hours and hard work.

“She should not only be commended for earning this honor, but she’s worthy of recognition for the work it takes to receive a full scholarship to three academic institutions of higher learning and for putting that work in while being a positive and shining example of everything positive about the JROTC Program, the school, and this great community.”

In JROTC, she has participated as a member of the Raider, Drill, Saber, Color Guard, and Archery teams and the JROTC Academic/Leadership Team. Ellerbe was appointed as the Raider Battalion Executive Officer and promoted to the JROTC rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel.

Jim Butler, Richmond Senior High School Principal, said Ellerbe discovered her direction after high school by joining the military and attending college.

“She’s found a path,” he said during the ceremony. “She’s taking advantage of opportunities that are out there for a lot of students, and she knew what she wanted. She went out and got it.”

Butler said Ellerbe is leading by example for all other students in Richmond County Schools.

“If there’s anybody right now in Richmond that is the poster child of our recruitment poster for what we want to be about, Andrea Ellerbe personifies what we are all about here,” he said. “She’s the kind of person I hope that we can get to come back here over the next few years, talk to our students and say, look, these things are out there, and the hard work that you have to do to reach your goals.”

Arthur Gilliam, a history teacher, and senate advisor at the high school, said Ellerbe is the epitome of a student leader.

“Andrea is always there when we need her,” Gilliam said. “She always goes over and beyond, and she puts it in the work.”

First Sgt. (Ret.) Aaron Light, the Raider Battalion Assistant Army Instructor, said Ellerbe checks all the boxes for ROTC recruiters.

“She probably has one of the highest GPAs we have had here at Richmond,” he said. “That’s what makes her competitive.”

He said Ellerbe could probably do more pullups and run faster than most of the boys at Richmond and is a natural leader.

“She’s an athlete, and she’s fast,” he said about her high school track team fitness level and during JROTC events. “She’s had every leadership position, from private to squad leader, all the way up to the executive officer.”

Light said Ellerbe leads from the front and has always been accountable for the Raider Battalion’s performances – good and bad.

“Her number is on my speed dial because she’s my backup,” he said. “When something doesn’t go right, I can count on her to fix the problem. Whenever she answers the phone, she says, ‘What do you need me to do and where you need me to do it?’”

In four years, Light expects a call for the date and time of her commissioning ceremony to get that first salute from Ellerbe and watch her graduate college.

“We are very proud of her and her accomplishments,” Light said. “Hopefully, our cadets will see what they can accomplish by putting in time and effort. Anything is possible.”