HAMLET — On March 30, 2023, the Cole Auditorium was abuzz with excitement as the Richmond County Schools District Spelling Bee began. After weeks of preparation and intense competition, the top spellers from each school in the district gathered to determine who would take home the top prize.

The road to the district bee began with classroom spelling bees in each participating school, followed by school-wide competitions. The winners of these events then progressed to the district level, where they faced off against the best spellers from across the district.

After an intense battle of words, it was time to crown a winner. The first-place prize went to Joseph Odom, an eighth grade student at Rockingham Middle School. Joseph displayed exceptional spelling skills and composure under pressure, outspelling all of his competitors to take the top spot.

Runner-up honors went to Hadley Bowdren from L.J. Bell Elementary School, who put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell just short of the top prize. Both students demonstrated an impressive mastery of the English language and represented their schools with pride.

We would also like to acknowledge the winners and runner-ups of the school bees. These students excelled in their respective schools, and their hard work and dedication were evident throughout the competition.

LJ Bell

1st Place – Hadley Bowdren

2nd Place – Terry Ingram

Washington Street

1st Place – Nasiah Rorie

2nd Place – Clyde Cone

West Rockingham

1st Place – Cornelius Prevatte

2nd Place – River Carpenter

East Rockingham

1st Place – Braye Chavis

2nd Place – Liam Leviner

Mineral Springs

1st Place – Sarahi Lopez

2nd Place – David Lampley

Fairview Heights

1st Place – Cali Bullard

2nd Place – Wyatt Duncan

Monroe Avenue

1st Place – Izzie Thompson

2nd Place – Ethan McNair

Hamlet Middle

1st Place – Devin Brigman

2nd Place – Pilar Gomez Morales

Rockingham Middle

1st Place – Joseph Odom

2nd Place – Aubri Gibson

Cordova Middle

1st Place – Michael Gibson

2nd Place – Grant Knight

Ellerbe Middle

1st Place – Yared Ruiz Nabor

2nd Place – Shane Taylor

Congratulations to all of the participants and especially to Joseph and Hadley for their remarkable achievements.