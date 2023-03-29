ROCKINGHAM — This time of year, people often focus on the changes in the weather, as winter bounces back and forth with spring, and all the yellow pollen in the air. However, if you ask a 5th grade student in Richmond County about this week, they will likely mention a field trip to Millstone 4-H Camp. Each year, fifth graders get an opportunity to learn about science in a hands-on and meaningful way at Richmond County 4-H’s Science Adventures Field Day.

4-H Science Adventures is a week-long event, and all the 5th graders in the county attend, each school on a different day. This year, 529 students, representing each elementary school, including private schools and homeschoolers, attend a whole day of “learning by doing”. The goal of this free, educational opportunity is to enable students to see how the subjects they are learning about in the classroom apply to the real world. Students meet experts in different fields and begin thinking about future career opportunities, find new interests, and explore science concepts such as weather, biomes, genetics, GPS, outdoor survival tactics, beekeeping, the human body, wildlife, and the effect of prescribed fire on our ecosystem.

Throughout the day, students go to seven different science stations each led by a different community partner. Students also enjoy a picnic lunch, explore the camp’s beautiful, natural setting, and get out in nature before heading back to school for dismissal. This year’s instructors came from a number of supportive organizations including N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers, Richmond County Soil and Water Conservation District, Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Forest Service, 4-H Honor Club members, Richmond County Beekeepers, and NC 4-H Camping Team as well as talented individuals such as Jerry Ethridge, Pete Campbell, Janet Gilreath, and several 4-H volunteers. There are a lot of moving parts in putting on this event, and we couldn’t do it without all the support from these wonderful organizations and individuals who give so generously of their time to work with the youth of our county.

Why bring over 500 youth to Millstone 4-H Camp every year to take part in 4-H Science Adventures? Research indicates that exposure to nature and the environment helps people – and youth in particular – in several ways. Being around nature and plants helps improve attention span in youth; it relieves stress (evidence of drop in cortisol levels in youth engaged in outdoor learning); and improvement in “student motivation, enjoyment and engagement” occurs when learning takes place in a natural setting. These are just a few of the ways research has linked exposure to nature to better learning, improved behavior, and increased empathy toward environmental stewardship for youth who engage in nature based learning experiences. Teacher reviews from past years’ Science Adventures bears the research out, with teachers reporting improved retention and understanding of aspects of the 5th grade curriculum that were highlighted during the event.

This wonderful day is made possible by Richmond County Farm Bureau and United Way. For more information about this field trip or other 4-H activities, please contact Catherine Shelley, 4-H Youth Development Agent at (910) 997-8255.