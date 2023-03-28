ROCKINGHAM — On March 23, 2023, Bryan Seth Brown was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department related to charges of misconduct with a minor.

Richmond County Schools (RCS) takes this matter extremely seriously. While the reported misconduct did not involve any RCS student and RCS is not the organization charged with investigating such a report, Mr. Brown was suspended with pay immediately as a precaution when the report was first brought to RCS on January 27, 2023, and he has not been on an RCS campus since.

In light of his arrest, RCS has now suspended Mr. Brown without pay pending a termination proceeding under state law. RCS will continue cooperating with law enforcement as needed, and will provide all necessary information to the Department of Public Instruction. Student safety is always our top priority, and RCS will continue to maintain a safe and secure educational environment for all of our students.