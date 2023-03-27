Enviva was a sponsor and had a team, consisting of Leon Murph, Will Willard, Douglas Rembisz, and Wayne Stevens, in the Pee Dee Klays for Kids Event held in Society Hill, SC. The event attracted over 140 participants for clay shooting and the event raised over $30,000 for McLeod Children’s Hospital. This was the first year for the event, which was directed by Cindy and Bob Lussier, who are professionals loggers based in South Carolina. Cindy and Bob are prominent members of the South Carolina Timber Producers Association, the American Loggers Council, and are suppliers to Enviva’s Hamlet facility.