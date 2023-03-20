ROCKINGHAM – Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 1219 E. Broad Ave, in Rockingham on March 22.

Franchise owners Daniel and Jamie Terracciano will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26 to support the Richmond High Boosters. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution in store to the Richmond High Boosters in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 910-921-6199.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).