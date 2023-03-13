A Richmond Raider student sets the hose for the next competitor in the hose-pull competition SkillsUSA South Central Regional Competition that was held at Fayetteville Technical Community College on March 10, 2023, as part of a qualifier for the state qualifiers that will be held in April in Greensboro.

Victor McCaskill, the Richmond Senior High School firefighter technology teacher, talks to Raider students during the hose pull competition SkillsUSA South Central Regional Competition that was held at Fayetteville Technical Community College on March 10, 2023, as part of a qualifier for the state qualifiers that will be held in April in Greensboro.

FAYETTEVILLE — While most students were walking the hallways with their friends at Richmond Senior High School on Friday, four Raider students were competing in a grueling competition climbing ladders, pulling hoses, and getting in and out of their heavy firefighting gear – all in the cold, windy rain.

“If it’s not raining, we are not training” is a saying the military uses all too often to describe the austere weather conditions ripe for providing the most realistic training environment. This day was no exception. The students said they would rather be training in cold, wet weather over Carolina’s humid summers.

The firefighting students were part of a group of 22 who were competing in the SkillsUSA South Central Regional Competition that was held at Fayetteville Technical Community College on March 10, 2023, as part of a qualifier for the state qualifiers that will be held in April in Greensboro.

Raider students who participated in the competition were Michael Sale, Kannon Terry, Christopher Carlton, and Jonathan Gustafson.

The Raider team finished first and third in the annual competition earning bragging rights against other high school teams in the region.

“These boys are doing great today,” said Victor McCaskill, the school’s firefighter technology teacher, as he watched the students compete during the hose-pull competition. “These boys have worked hard to prepare for this competition and will work hard to prepare for the state competition.”

More importantly, McCaskill said all four students volunteer at local fire departments.

“We are giving them the basic skills during the school day that will help them be our next first responders in the county,” he said. “These young men will be helping save lives in the very near future. All of our students take the training seriously, and it shows at competitions like today.”

Sale, 17, volunteers at the Cordova Fire Department, said the CTE program has helped him learn the basics of being a firefighter.

“We have been training for four weeks for this competition, and I think we are doing a great job,” Sale said. “When we participate in competitions like this, the fun part is seeing and meeting other people who are with other volunteer fire departments.”

For other high school students who might be hesitant to sign up for the firefighting technology classes at the high school, Sale had some simple advice, “If you want to do it, go ahead, it’s fun, and you will learn a lot of great things.”

Christopher Carlton, 17, senior, volunteers at East Rockingham Fire Department during his time away from the classroom. In his second year in the program, he said it’s a great opportunity to learn something that can have a positive impact on a community.

“It’s a great program,” he said. “You can get all your certifications while you are in the program except your EMT. Someone can go from high school to being a firefighter in little time. The training we have at the high school is valuable, and it’s the real thing.”

Terry, 15, who is a sophomore and volunteers at the Hamlet Fire Department, said the competition was tough, but they were prepared for events.

“This is exactly what we have been training for the past month,” he said. “Hopefully, our dedication in preparing for this competition will result in medals.”

Wendall Sessoms, the school’s public safety and drone technology teacher, said he hopes that students learn to try something new to explore new ideas and new skills, which will improve their self-esteem and self-confidence.

“CTE and SkillsUSA provide an atmosphere where students can learn while having fun doing something they like to do with their friends and classmates, and maybe if they work hard enough, they can earn some recognition for their efforts,” Sessoms said.

The next step for all the Raider students is the state-wide competition in Greensboro next month.

Sessoms said SkillsUSA holds regional, state, and national competitions each year for students to demonstrate those skills and compete against other students for prizes and scholarships. SkillsUSA is supported by several national industries, retail companies, professional organizations, and private businesses across North Carolina and the country.

When the four students finished the competition and were able to get out of their heavy gear, they all had the same reason for being a firefighter, and Gustafson said it in five simple words.

“I want to save lives.”