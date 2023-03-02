ROCKINGHAM — The long-anticipated arrival is over — Starbucks is arriving to Richmond County on Saturday.

“We’re so super excited,” said District Manager Natauya Fauntroy. “This is going to be amazing for not only our partners that have joined this organization, but for the community.”

There’s one final inspection will be completed hopefully by noon on Friday, according to Fauntroy. Then, there may be a soft opening for friends and family starting at 1:00 p.m.

Starbucks will be officially open to the public from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Fauntroy said the full menu should be available.

The Richmond County Starbucks is the 11th in Fauntroy’s district, with other locations in Lumberton and Fayetteville.

“This is the community Starbucks,” Fauntroy said, adding that everyone is welcome.

Store Manager Mindy Boswell said that the store purpose is to be genuine and to act with heart. Outside the Starbucks is a covered, outdoor patio for customers to use.

The T-Mobile adjacent to Starbucks is expected to open on March 17.

