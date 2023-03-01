Hoffman receives $1.2M for sewer improvements

HAMLET — Hamlet has been awarded $10.3 million for improvements to their water system, part of a $462.9 million investment in 249 infrastructure projects across North Carolina.

Another $400,000 is allocated to Hamlet for a stormwater system study.

“The first grant of $10,190,800… is mostly focused on the water treatment plant, and will include several crucial (and expensive) components such as raw water pumps, a new clearwell, replacing our main water filters, and other site safety improvements,” shared Hamlet City Manager Matt Christian in a text message. “The project also includes replacement of approximately 4,200 feet of galvanized steel and asbestos concrete water mains in East Rockingham.”

Christian said that the system study will provide an inventory of all of their system components, and will develop a system for future managements of all of their assets. He added that this plan will include a short and long-term funding strategy that will help Hamlet become more competitive for future grant programs.

“Every single North Carolinian deserves clean drinking water, and aging water systems are a threat to the health and economies of too many of our communities,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “Thanks to investments initiated by the Biden administration, we can make a once in a generation transformation in rebuilding water infrastructure for towns and counties throughout our state.”

Aging and failing water systems are an obstacle for communities across North Carolina, preventing reliable access to clean drinking water and sewer services, and harming health, quality of life and economic development efforts. The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure.

Hoffman received $1.2 million for Phase II sewer system improvements. Ellerbe received $200,000 as part of an asset inventory and assessment grant.

Richmond County received $300,000 for an assessment grant, bringing the total investment into the county to over twelve million.

For a full list of the projects across NC, visit the Departmemt of Environmental Quality website.

