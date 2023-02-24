Gov. Roy Cooper returned to Richmond County Tuesday morning to join community leaders and break ground on the expansion of American Woodmark, located in the Richmond County Industrial Park, in Hamlet. The 300,000 square foot expansion is expected to add 131 jobs to the area and $40 million to the tax base. “Economic development still remains at an all-time high,” County Manager Bryan Land said at the February meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. “We currently have eight active projects that we’re currently working, as well as multiple infrastructure upgrades to our Industrial Park Energy Way and also our 40,000 square-foot shell building number six.”