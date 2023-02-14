Members of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority and various community leaders are pictured with Steve Earwood.

ROCKINGHAM —Not too long into his retirement, Steve Earwood accepted the state of North Carolina’s highest honor reserved for those who have made significant contributions to their community — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Earwood, the recently retired owner of the Rockingham Dragway, didn’t know he was receiving the award when he was asked to attend a meeting of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority Tuesday morning.

“When I moved here in 1992, and first started hearing about this Long Leaf Pine thing, I thought it was a flavor of North Carolina Moonshine,” Earwood said. “Over the years I saw some folks far more worthy than I receiving this. It’s truly quite an honor. I appreciate your time and consideration and all your cooperation these many years.”

“These awards are nice, but I’m so undeserving,” Earwood continued. I wouldn’t be able to accomplish what I’ve done without Richmond County.”

Gene McLaurin, former state senator and chair of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, read from the three recommendations letters on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper.

“Those of us who have had the pleasure and privilege of knowing Steve Earwood would have always admired his level of dedication to the great state of North Carolina and his commitment to expand the tourism industry here in Richmond County,” wrote Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler. “The Dragway has consistently been the county’s leading tourism driver for years,” she added.

His contributions to the community didn’t end with the Dragway; Earwood was vital in assisting with festivals and events, from reaching out for support to allowing the utilization of his property, according to Butler.

“He give back each year, whether it’s a sponsorship of local event or allowing the Chamber and other nonprofits to utilize his property. When major festivals or events expressed interest in Richmond County, Steve is often speaking with promoters and assisting in every way possible,” Butler’s letter continued.

Earwood purchased the Rockingham Dragway in 1992. He has had 31 years of ownership in the Dragway’s 54-year history.

“The continuous success of the dragstrip is a reflection of Steve’s steadfast dedication, unmatched work ethic and life long passion for the sport,” wrote Executive Director of Richmond County Tourism Development Authority Meghann Lambeth in her recommendation letter.

Along with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Earwood was awarded a vest by the Tourism Authority for his contributions to Richmond County and 30 years of dedication and commitment, as well as some berries from Berry Patch Owner Lee Berry.

“He was always committed to the community around him and always promoted Richmond County and the state of North Carolina as the place to be,” wrote CEO of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce Kristi King.

Earwood thanked McLaurin, Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump. the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and County Manager Bryan Land for their support throughout the years.

As of November, the Rockingham Dragway is under new leadership, and renovations are being made to the track in advance of a busy schedule for 2023.

“With [new owners Dan Van Horn and Al Gennarelli] taking over, I believe the track’s future is secure and I believe it will continue to serve as Richmond County’s principal entertainment venue and visitor destination,” Earwood said upon his retirement late last year. “It was especially important to me to sell to ‘car guys’ and I don’t think I could’ve have found a better pair.”

