LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information after a Wednesday night shooting.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, three residences were shot at around midnight Wednesday during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured during the shootings.

The SCSO asks if anyone lives in the area has cameras to see if the cameras caught anything around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com