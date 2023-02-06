HAMLET — The Richmond County School System is proud to recognize the following students as state nominees for the Governor’s School of North Carolina:

Richmond Senior High School Candidates

Hadley Garner ~ English

Ella Scott ~ Natural Science

Gabrielle Lutz ~ English

REACH Candidates

Karim McLaughlin ~ Mathematics

Nathan Cloninger ~ Mathematics

Connor McLaughlin ~ Mathematics

Damian Zamora ~ Mathematics

The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. Selected students will enjoy 4 weeks of concentrated study in a specific academic discipline or performing/visual arts area on two college campuses: Governor’s School West at Winston -Salem State University and Governor’s School East at Meredith College in Raleigh.

We are proud of this driven group of individuals who are representing Richmond County. The experience gained through this program is invaluable and will benefit each student, no matter how far they make it in the process, observed Hayley Gordon, Director of Gifted Education. AIG Facilitator, Nikki Covington, agreed. Completion of the application process is especially commendable because it reveals great praise from instructors and a commitment to task. We wish these students future success as they advance to the next level of competition. Students will be notified by the Governor’s School in mid-March of their selection into the program. If students are chosen as a state finalist, they will attend Governor’s School in the summer of 2023.

The program is administered by the State Board of Education and North Carolina Department of Public Instruction through the Division of Advanced Learning & Gifted Education. A Board of Governors, appointed by the State Board of Education, acts as an advisory body.