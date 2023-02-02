Jones: “We’re bringing racing back to the Rock”

On Aug. 18, 2022, the NC Legislature declared 2023 the Year of the Trail, highlighting opportunities to showcase, promote and celebrate the state’s extensive trail systems, including cultural ones.

Rusty Wallace recalled some of his fond memories from his racing days at the Rock.

ROCKINGHAM — The first stop on the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail, an amalgamation of traveling exhibits, itineraries and educational events that celebrate distilling and motorsports, is none other than the Rockingham Speedway, which has its sights set on bring racing back to the historic venue.

“The Moonshine Motorsports Trail is a forward thinking and intuitive path for the great state of North Carolina to take ownership of its rich history in distilling as well as what has become a multi-billion dollar industry in stock car racing,” Justin Jones, Vice President of Operations at Rockingham Speedway, Inc., said. “Rockingham Speedway is humbled and honored to be a part of this trail. Our history…is legendary, but legends never die.”

“I’m proud to say on behalf on all of you here,” Jones paused emphatically, “We’re bringing racing back to the Rock.”

Jones continued to say they’re rebuilding the foundation of Rockingham, and plan to bring the Speedway back into the fold of NASCAR.

Repaving of the racing track was recently completed at the Rock. According to an article from QC News, track executives have had brief conversations with leaders at NASCAR.

The final Cup Series race at the Rock was in 2004, while the truck series last visited in 2013.

“We are here today to celebrate,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “A lot of people from my administration, I think too many to name, are here today because they are so excited about racing in North Carolina.”

Last year, the General Assembly set aside over $40M to invest across the The Rock ($9M), the North Wilkesboro Speedway ($18M), and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ($13M).

Millions of dollars has already been invested in resurfacing the track, renovating bathrooms with new fixtures, painting and repainting every inch of the facility, installing NASCAR approved SAFER barriers and renovating offices along with 250 acres of landscape. Lights will also be added to Little Rock and the surrounding acreage, along with new HVAC units in the towers.

“We hope you will all join hands with us to help get it done,” Jones said. “Racing has been an important part of North Carolina’s history, and we’re a part of that history. And racing can be should be and will be a part of North Carolina’s history. It can be bigger and better than ever right here at Rockingham Speedway.”

Legendary NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace said the Rock is one of is all time favorite racetracks, where he was able to win five times.

“I remember going into turn three and me and Earnhardt running side by side,” Wallace recalled. “He was a lap down. I was getting ready to lap him, I got sideways and hit him. He got up and hit the wall. I won the race.”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to see this track being revitalized and hopefully some big races back here at the Rockingham Speedway,” Wallace said. “You got to get the racetrack back in condition, and they’ve done that.”

Richmond County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Smart said the designation from the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will be momentous for Richmond County and later presented a custom flag to Gov. Cooper.

“It will further serve to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting symbols of two of our most famous legacies, distilling and motor sports,” Smart said.

“To be a part of this state trail is great for the community,” said Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson. “I’m excited about the possibilities [at the Rock], and we’ve also got a lot going on at the Dragway.”

Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson listed all of the other stops that will be on the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail:

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Museum in Charlotte

The North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway

The North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh

Stone Mountain State Park in in Alleghany and Wilkes counties

The Occoneechee Speedway near Hillsborough

The Rockingham Speedway

Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City

Wilson also thanked Rep. Ben Moss, Commissioner of NC DMV Wayne Goodwin, and chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina Gene McLaurin for their attendance and support. Cooper additionally thanked Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump and former State Budget Director Charlie Perusse during his remarks.

Cooper went on to say that racing puts money into the pockets of everyday Carolinians.

“Not only that, it gives people something they like to do and it help to puts us on the map nationally, as a place to be,” Cooper said. “We are the birthplace of NASCAR and we need to be excited about that and continue to tout that. This celebration today is an important start.”

