LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay away from the area of NC-79 and Rockingham Road as there might be explosives in a residence.

According to a Facebook post by Scotland County Sheriff’s Ralph Kersey, around 4 p.m. first responders were going from Springmill Road and Smith Road on NC-79 to advise residents to vacate the premises until notified it is safe to return.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit has been contacted and is traveling to the area to assist.

Those traveling will be rerouted for the time being and the Laurel Hill Fire Department is also assisting the Sheriff’s Office.

More information on this incident is expected.