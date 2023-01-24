CORDOVA — Cordova Middle School held its National Junior Beta Club installation, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, for new members in a morning ceremony attended by administrators, CMS Beta advisors, faculty, family, and friends.

Masters of Ceremony, Beta President, River Melton, and Beta Vice- President, Masey McLaughlin, called the meeting to order.

Beta President River Melton introduced the principles of Beta: achievement, character, leadership, and service. Beta candidates then stood and recited the Beta pledge and received their Beta pin and certificate of membership.

Congratulations to the following 2022-2023 Cordova Middle School National Junior Beta Club members:

Shamakh Ashaif, Luis Carillo, Aaden Cassidy, Melany Clemente, Nevaeh Covington, Madason Coward, Kingston Gil, Yazmin Gomez, Allison Martinez Gonzalez, Madison Hancock, Jonathan Honeycutt, Blanca Huerta, Donovan Jones, Kinya McLaurin, Claire Tucker, Bentley Warwick, Latavian Watkins, Maliyah Watkins, Hailey Wiggins.