ROCKINGHAM — Tom Beach, longtime resident of Richmond County, will be remembered and honored on Jan. 27 in Winston-Salem as he is inducted in to the R.J. Reynolds Sports Hall of Fame.

Mr. Beach was principal at LJ Bell Elementary for 15 years, and served NC public schools for 39 years as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. He passed away in 2008.

Beach served as a coach at R.J. Reynolds, leading them to be state champions in 1948 after barely squeaking into the playoffs. His team beat High Point in the finals.

“They were kind of a dynasty in basketball and their players fed into the ACC regularly,” said his son, Stuart Beach. “There’s not too many people that coach their first year and win the state championship.”

Stuart said that his father added elements from the Harlem Globetrotters to be creative and win.

RJ Reynolds High has gone on to win five state championships in basketball.

“He would swell with pride as he reminisced about those days and told the story of coaching the first Basketball State Champions in the history of RJ Reynolds High School in 1948,” reads a statement from the Beach family.

Beach’s family will be attending the halftime celebration, including his son, Stuart Beach, and daughters Tommie Johnson and Debbie Lancaster, along with their families. Zach, a grandson of Tom Beach who is a educator and basketball coach, was the individual who corresponded with the school on how he could be inducted.

There will be nine other inductees into the R.J. Reynolds Sports Hall of Fame.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.