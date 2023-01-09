The annual Barn Blast will be held on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center.

WADESBORO — After a two-year hiatus from being in person, the Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC) is excited to host Barn Blast once again. Guests can look forward to dancing, games, and prizes while supporting a worthy cause. The annual Barn Blast will be held on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center.

Annually, more than 300 families benefit from child passenger safety education, car seats, and the diaper bank program. Currently, more than 250 children are served through NC Pre-K and childcare subsidy at no cost to families.

In addition, almost 7,000 children across Anson County have received Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books in the mail every month to add to their library because of Barn Blast funds. Approximately 50,000 educational resources from the Early Childhood Resource Center have been used by childcare providers, caregivers, and community members.

“However, none of these programs would exist without help from our community,” said Caroline Goins, ACPC Executive Director. “I look forward to reconnecting with our many community supporters: businesses, organizations, and individuals at Barn Blast this year.

Poisson, Poisson, & Bower, LLC, and Uwharrie Bank will launch the night as presenting sponsors. Silent and live auctions boast a variety of treasures, such as handcrafted jewelry, romantic getaways, and sports memorabilia. All the favorite games will be available for the chance to win cash, trips to Caribbean islands, and more.

Guests will also be able to donate to the beloved Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in memory of Kason Bennett Rogers, the son of Jason Rogers and Kristi Helms.

The evening will finish with dancing and fellowship.

Goins continued, “The success of Barn Blast and the Partnership is a testament to this magnificent, compassionate community that values our children and their future. It is an accomplishment to make all of Anson County proud.”

All proceeds benefit the Partnership’s early childhood initiatives. Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page for updates about Barn Blast. For more information on being a 2023 Barn Blast sponsor, call 704 694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.”