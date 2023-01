FAULK

SOTUERHN PINES — Ms. Ruby Jeanette Faulk, 66 of Southern Pines, North Carolina died on on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital. Funeral service is 1pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Fryes Chapel FWB Church 1972 Lobelia Road, Vass. McLeod Funeral Home of Sanford is serving the Faulk family.