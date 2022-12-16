Nov. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:42 p.m., police responded to a residence on Kinney Street following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling. The case is active.

Dec. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:02 a.m., police responded to Armstead Street following a report of a damaged glass window, valued at $250, of a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:38 a.m., police responded to a residence on Clark Street following a report of a suspect stealing a a Taurus handgun, valued at $215. The case is active.

Dec. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:45 p.m., police responded to Corner Convenience following a report of a suspect stealing a cellphone, valued at $50. The case is active.

Dec. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:01 p.m., police responded to rue21 following a report of a suspect shoplifting. The Rockingham Police Department charged Amanda Louella Wagoner with larceny and possession of meth.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:48 p.m., police responded to CVS pharmacy on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect pouring a drink on a security guard. The case is active.

Dec. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:26 p.m., police responded to the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect passing a $100 counterfeit bill. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:56 p.m., police responded to South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect breaking and damaging three window glass panes, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:49 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing a baby monitor, valued at $134. The case is active.

Dec. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:03 p.m., police responded to Carolina Jewelry and Pawn following a report of a suspect taking a gold ring, valued at $14,000, without paying. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Elizabeth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s car. The case is active.

Dec. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:39 a.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black Taurus handgun, valued at $280. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 p.m., police responded to North Grove Avenue following a report of a suspect shooting into a occupied vehicle. The case is active.

Dec. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:01 a.m., police responded to an apartment on South Caroline Street following a report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 a.m., police responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of an assault and a damaged vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:35 a.m., police responded to a residence on Bryan Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s GMC Canyon and various power tools, totaling over $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:35 p.m., police responded to Kays Variety Store following a report of a stolen utilitytrailer, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

Dec. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of an individual burning three 55 gallon plastic barrels. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McQueen Street following a report of a stolen car. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 10:06 p.m., deputies responded to Cortek following a report of a suspect stealing a white Apple iPhone, valued at $350. The case is active.

Dec. 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:02 p.m., police responded to Burger King on East Broad Avenue following a report of a counterfeit $50. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.