The design for the courtyard area at RSHS.

HAMLET — The design phase for three future projects at Richmond County Schools is nearly complete.

The Richmond County Board of Education was briefed on the forthcoming Richmond Senior High auxiliary gym, Fairview Heights gym and six-classroom addition at Mineral Springs by LS3P Project Manager Matt Bramstedt.

“This is a live view of the high school project as it’s represented today,” Bramstedt said as he demonstrated a virtual presentation of a 3D-model of the future gym.

The auxiliary gym at RSHS will be nestled between the existing gym and the CTE building. There will be a new entry and plaza area in addition to the existing courtyard. The gym will be able to hold 400 spectators with bleachers on both sides. The gym could be used for various sports competitions, as well as daily RSHS activities.

“The way you have it set, it will really help our fans get to the basketball, volleyball, wrestling matches, because it will fill that area in nicely and there won’t be a dark area there,” Chairman Wiley Mabe said. “The courtyard will get more use.”

Board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby asked about how lighting will be improved in the area. Maintenance Director Steven King said that Duke Energy came in and replaced dim or burned out lights and that there has been a major improvement throughout the county.

On Monday, Dec. 19, there will be a walkthrough of the three areas by potential bidders on the projects. A public bid opening for contractors will take place on Jan. 26. Bramstedt said they will know the different price points and alternative costs at that time.

Board member Ronald Tillman asked if spots for cameras have been identified in the existing design. Bramstedt pointed out where cameras would planned to be installed and that it had been discussed in previous meetings.

For the Fairview Heights gym, there won’t be any see-thru windows, but there will be glass windows higher up to allow light in from three different sides.

“We do have an area to the south where we planned for some additional expansion should we want to add a future stage or expand that courtyard,” Bramstedt said.

Bramstedt said that a target of completion for the three projects is set for the Fall of 2024, although details are still being worked out.

“We’re near the end of our design phase ,” Bramstedt said. “Next Friday, we will be publishing our drawings as well as our specifications.”

Ashley Chapel students share plans

“We have students [at Ashley Chapel] who want to do more and are focused on doing more,” said Interim Superintendent Dennis Quick.

Three students, Antonio Ellerbe, D’ondria Little and Shontavia Vann, shared their post-high school plans.

“We just wanted to say thank you for the support, especially to Mr. Mabe for allowing the counseling staff to etch out some time to give them some time to apply to college,” said counselor Paulette Wall.

Antonio will be attending Richmond Community College in the electrical linemen program.

Shontavia and D’ondria will be attending Livingstone College after touring their recently.

“We kind of have like a stigma that that’s where all the troubled kids go, but it’s a lot of us that are very smart at that school,” said Shontavia, who wants to pursue business administration and potentially open a salon or barber shop.

D’ondria plans to pursue a biology major, but also has interest in business management.

Tillman thanked the students for taking advantage of their education.

“I’m very proud of y’all,” said Ormsby. “Congratulations and good luck. I look forward to hearing about whats’ going to happen in your future. I’m sure good things — I like your attitudes.”

At the meeting, a plan was approved to be implemented in the second semester at Ashley Chapel. The plan outlines a reimagined philosophy and further defines the discipline referral process and alternative learning program placement.

Superintendent search

There are three remaining candidates for the open superintendent position.

The Board met in closed session at a later meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, to finalize the position.

Mabe shared that an announcement regarding the position should be made this month, although it remains unclear when that candidate would begin the position.

