Nov. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.

Nov. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:01 a.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into an apartment and damaging a door, along with a vehicle in the parking lot. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a left behind purse in a riding cart. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 p.m., police responded to the Family Dollar on East Broad Avenue following a report of two stolen items. The case is active.

Nov. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:27 p.m., deputies responded to Kangaroo Express on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Busch Light without paying. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 1:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Caddell Road following a report of a stolen NC registration plate. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:47 a.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a silver Toyota pickup truck being used without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:29 p.m., police responded to a residence on Garrett Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing a Lenovo laptop and charger, valued at $500, and a pink bookbag, valued at $30. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:07 p.m., police responded to a residence on Westwood Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a black flat screen TV, valued at $400, and damaging a front and screen door. The case is active.

