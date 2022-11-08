ROCKINGHAM — With one precincts yet to send in their results, all four Republican candidates were elected to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

Incumbents Rick Watkins (15.6% of the vote) and Justin Dawkins (14.6% of the vote) will return to the Board, and will be joined by Jason Gainey (14.8%) and Robin Roberts (14.3%).

Incumbent Tavares Bostic did not retain his position on the Board. Linda Ross and Michael Legrand failed to gain spots. Hamlet councilwoman Abbie Covington received 11.2% of the vote, the highest among the vying Democrats, but still fell about 1,300 votes short of Roberts.

Vickie Daniel will return as Clerk of Superior Court with 61.2% of the vote.

Percentages and votes are not exact with precincts yet to report their votes.

This is a developing story.

