Covington still searching for up to 50 missing signs

ROCKINGHAM — Election signs are cropping up in advance of the November election, but one candidate has been struggling to locate her signs after a misunderstanding of a North Carolina general statute.

Hamlet city council member and candidate for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Abbie Covington began placing her election signs on Sept. 3 around Richmond County.

A complaint regarding Covington’s signs was filed with the Board of Elections on Monday, Sept. 5, according to County Manager Bryan Land.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, a phone call from the Board of Elections Director Shannon Hearne alerted Covington that her signage violated NC General Statute 136-32(b), which states that political signs are only permitted 30 days before the beginning date of one-stop early voting, which begins on Oct. 20.

Covington stated that as soon as she learned of her error, she told Hearne that she would begin to recover her signs on Saturday, Sept. 10, the first opportunity she would be able to do so after returning from the beach.

“They were wrongfully placed, I own that,” Covington said.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, and that Sunday Covington searched for her signs, but was only able to recover four signs after over four hours of looking. She estimates that about 50 of her signs were missing.

“I couldn’t find them,” Covington, who keeps a meticulous record of the location of all of her signs, said. “They were already gone.”

Missing signs included ones placed legally on private property with permission outside the state-right-a-way.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Covington and her husband, Jim, planned to check one of last remaining areas where signs should have been during a drive to Pinehurst for a doctor’s appointment. They saw a county vehicle pulled over on the shoulder near Drowning Creek Bridge around 10:00 a.m.

Covington said they approached the vehicle to see if the driver had any knowledge of any missing election signs. In the bed of the truck, Jim saw that there were eight ‘Elect Abbie Covington’ signs.

According to Covington, when confronted, the county employee told them “the state has the rest of them.”

Joseph Standridge, Highway Maintenance Engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation County Maintenance Yard, said that in the event that a sign needs to be moved due to a violation of General Statute 136, which is often due to safety or mowing reasons, they will be brought to the yard.

“We will call the candidate and let them know that we have them and they’re allowed to come pick them up,” Standridge said. He added their yard on Cartledge Creek Road has held zero political signs from any election this entire year.

It’s unclear why the county employee indicated that they had knowledge of other missing Covington signs.

Legal vs. illegally placed signs

Land said the signs were picked up as part of the Roadside Litter Pickup program, and that since they were placed early in violation of the law, that the election signs would be considered litter. Land also stated that all pertinent state laws regarding campaigning are provided to all candidates when they file for office.

It remains unclear how many Covington signs the county removed. Land did not respond to a follow-up email asking for that information.

“With all of the media coverage of allegations of wrongdoing at the last national election, it is our duty to provide a correct and legal platform that is fair to all candidates, regardless of their financial ability and resources, and ensure that the NC state statutes are followed,” Land said in an email. “We believe in fairness and equitable treatment to all, regardless of party or political connectivity.”

Land added that the employee’s statement regarding their apparent knowledge of other signs would be addressed internally. Land did not respond to a follow-up email asking if there was a plan for the signs in the truck to be returned to their owner or why an effort was not made by the county to inform the candidate that her signs were going to be removed.

In addition to the signs that were placed unlawfully, there are about eight signs that Covington states were legally placed on private property and have since been reported missing to her.

The general statute states that “It is a class 3 misdemeanor for a person to steal, deface, vandalize or unlawfully remove a political sign that is lawfully placed.” Hearne clarified in an email that political signs are personal property and any complaint against a candidate and the timing or placement of their sign should be referred to law enforcement, and that complaint will be directed to the NCDOT. Hearn stated that a sign must be lawfully placed in order for an individual to be in violation of state law by removing it, and that the NCDOT, county or municipal government can remove unlawfully placed signs.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers said the Sheriff’s Office has received zero reports regarding election signs this year.

Signs still unaccounted for

Covington, beyond the over $100 cost of the signs and time spent on their placement and attempted recovery, said she’s frustrated that she wasn’t alerted that the county would begin to remove her signs.

“Why didn’t they call me to say they had them?” Covington said about the eight signs found in the truck. “I’m not hard to get into touch with. Why did they preempt my ability to pick them up?”

“It just amazes me that the county resources are being so well used as to spend their time taking my signs off the shoulder of the road,” Covington said, adding that she’s spotted signs from the May primary that are still up around the county. “They never gave me an opportunity to pick them up.”

