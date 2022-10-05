ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Rockingham individuals following the death of a 19 month-old child.

On Sept. 24, 2022, a child was found unresponsive in a crib and was unable to be revived.

Investigators charged Hali O’Neil Johnson, 28, of Rockingham, with one felony each of voluntary manslaughter and neglect child abuse resulting in serious injury. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

Howard Lee Driggers, Jr., 29, of Rockingham, is charged with two felony counts of accessory after the fact.

Johnson was placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond. Driggers was placed under a $100,000 secure bond.

This is a developing story.