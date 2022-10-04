HAMLET — Richmond Community College has partnered with the North Carolina 911 Board to create an advanced degree program for 911 operators — the first of its kind in the world.

President Dr. Dale McInnis lauded the partnership as an excellent opportunity to support telecommunicators that will make an enduring difference for years to come.

“We are charting the future for so many individuals,” said North Carolina 911 Board Executive Director Pokey Harris at an event celebrating the partnership on Tuesday. “There is no other degree program like this anyplace in the world.”

Harris said that, currently, 911 telecommunicators don’t have as many educational avenues for higher education as law enforcement, fire service and EMS.

“They are the first first-responders and these individuals are seeking advanced certifications or degrees to enhance themselves just like everyone else in the world,” Harris said. “They’re very, very, very much deserving of such a program. We’re very excited with our partnership with Richmond Community College to be the first in the world to offer this.”

Harris added that it’s her hope that this program will help address staffing shortages for telecommunicators and provide access to a salary that is commensurate for the position.

Kevin Parsons, RCC Vice President for Instruction, called the 65 credit hour, four semester curricular program in the applied sciences a “beacon” for those interested in pursuing this field.

“And the person answering the call has to be a ready, well-prepared individual because every second counts when assessing a crisis,” said NC Community College System Interim President Dr. Bill Carver. He added that the preparation that this course will provide will save lives.

“No one has a thankless job like you do,” said Rep. Ben Moss about 911 operators. “You sit in the hot seat, you take those critical calls, and I’m honored to be here today to be a part of this program that will enable you to further your education and better prepare you. No one understands your job like you.”

“This is really astronomical that a small rural community college in the southern Piedmont of North Carolina, would be able to be this close to the cutting edge. This is a remarkable feat,” said Sen. Tom McInnis about the partnership between Richmond Community College and the NC 911 Board. “This is going to give the power of education and knowledge and skill, all rolled into one envelope, to folks that would otherwise have to learn it the hard way, on the job.”

NC Department of Information Technology Secretary James A. Weaver thanked Dr. McInnis for his willingness to take on and implement this initiative.

“This new degree will at Richmond Community College will enable telecommunicators to seek advanced skills, knowledge and credentials to grow their careers and become the next leaders in this important profession.”

Governor Roy Cooper shared a message via a video about this partnership.

“We’ll keep working with our schools to ensure that students and professionals have the tools that they need, and the training they need, to take on the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Cooper said. “Congratulations on creating this great opportunity for our current and future 911 telecommunicators. North Carolina will be safer for it.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at