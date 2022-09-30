Sept. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 p.m., police responded to Long Drive near Hemlock Street following a report of suspects hitting vehicles with rocks. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 p.m., police responded to Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s window, valued at $500. The case is active.

Sept. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:57 a.m., police responded to the Dollar General on US 1 HWY following a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:31 p.m., police responded to Speedway Gas Station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Smith & Wesson .45 handgun, valued at $400. The case is active.

Sept. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging an exterior door, valued at $300. The Rockingham Police Department charged Anthony Lamont Quick.

Sept. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Trent Street following a report of a suspect threatening a victim and assaulting them. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wildwood Road following a report of an individual calling 911 multiple times with no emergency. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeffery Lee Abrams.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:07 a.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect stealing an apple tree plant, valued at $43, and three peach tree plants, valued at $31. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:24 p.m., police responded to Hermitage Retirement Center on Mallard Lane following a report of a suspect using a victim’s card to purchase items amounting to $1,500. The case is active.

Sept. 27

HAMLET — At 4:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect breaking in and damaging six interior doors, valued at $600. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Todd Greene.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Beaunit Avenue following a report of a verbal altercation. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

CORDOVA — At 5:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Center Street following a report of a suspect taking a garden flag, a hummingbird feeder and potted plants from a yard. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 28

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Frank W. Davis Street following a report of stolen identity. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 10:00 a.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s credit card to purchase merchandise totaling around $180. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 12:07 p.m., deputies responded to U-Haul on US 1 HWY following a report of a stolen catalytic converter, valued at $1,300. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Substation Road following a report of 200 stolen bales of hay, valued at $900. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:30 a.m., police responded to Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect scratching a victim’s vehicle and causing $500 in damage. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:34 p.m., police responded to Pee Dee Outfitters on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing clothing, valued at $31. The Rockingham Police Department charged Mellisa McGill-Griffith.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 p.m., police responded to a supermarket on Aginora Lane following a report of a suspect using a victim’s EBT card amounting to $323.79. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:49 a.m., police responded to a residence at Holiday Village Apartments following a report of a suspect sending themself $700 through a cash app. The case is active.

