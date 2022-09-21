WADESBORO — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid passed away Wednesday morning.

Anson County Manager Leonard Sossamon confirmed his passing after multiple attempts to the Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a message on their Facebook page about Reid’s passing.

“It is as a colleague and personal friend of Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, and in my role as president of the NC Sheriffs’ Association, that I share the sad news of Sheriff Reid’s unexpected death earlier today,” states the post. “Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute together. We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences.”

Prior to being elected Sheriff, Reid served with the NC State Highway Patrol.

“It’s very touching, the amount of support I’ve had from the community,” Reid said to the Anson Record in December of 2015 after his first year in office. “You’re always going to have one or two people who go against something, but the community as a whole has supported me because the sheriff’s office, the deputies and the personnel, are doing a great job out in the community. That’s mostly what I’m hearing, is how good of a job they’re doing, and as long as they’re doing a good job, I’m happy with them, because they’re buying into a community policing concept.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office,” concludes the post from Orange County.

This is a developing story.