Small increase from last year; four schools newly identified as low-performing

HAMLET — Statewide test results are in for the 2021-22 school year.

While many school districts showed improvement from the 2020-21 academic year, test scores remain much lower following the COVID-19 pandemic which forced school shutdowns and virtual learning.

Of the over 2 million students tested in North Carolina, about half (48.6%) are considered not proficient by state standards.

In Richmond County Schools last year, of 9,085 tested students, 56.1% are considered non-proficient based on the analysis of all of the end-of-grade and end-of-course tests which are aligned to state standards. In the 2018-19 year, 44.1% of students were considered non-proficient.

North Carolina utilizes the Career & College Readiness standard which provides data on the percent of grade 3-8 students who earn scores on standardized tests that indicate they have the skills needed to enroll and succeed in higher education.

In 2017, 45% of RCS students were considered CCR proficient. That dropped to 41% in 2019.

In 2020, no data was collected due to the pandemic.

In 2021, 19% of RCS students were considered CCR proficient, rising to 25% in 2022.

Statewide, NC students were about 49% CCR proficient pre-pandemic and 30% in 2021. Males and females tested similarly, while Asian students tested 65% CCR proficient, white students tested 46% CCR proficient and black students tested 18% CCR proficient.

At the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Quick said that 12 out of 14 RCS schools met or exceeded growth, although four schools were identified as low performing — East Rockingham Elementary, West Rockingham Elementary, Washington Street Elementary and Hamlet Middle.

“They may not be the truest indicator of our children and what they can do,” Quick said about the state data. “The fact that we grew 12 out 14 schools is more representative of the commitment of our teachers and staff.”

Low Performing Schools are defined by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as “those that receive a school performance grade of D or F” and fail to meet expected growth. A requirement by law is the development of a plan for improvement that addresses strategies which a school or district will implement. These plans are shared with the public and are made available on the NCDPI website.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Kate Smith said that these four schools have not previously been identified as low-performing following a question by board member Cory Satterfield.

“The accountability model that [the state uses], just remember, that it’s 80% proficiency and 20% growth,” Smith said. “The fact that they all exceeded is a tremendous effort given everything that we’ve gone through.”

“That’s what we want,” Quick said about the 12 schools that met or exceeded growth. “We want to take the child here, at the beginning of the year, and move them here [motioning to show growth] during the school year.”

Quick said that learning focused strategies will be implemented at a higher level for the low-performing schools and he’s confident that RCS will rebound.

Local school districts performed similarly to RCS.

Of 7,267 students tested in Scotland County, 65.7% are considered non-proficient. Of 4,034 students tested in Anson County, 65.3% are considered non proficient. Of 17,488 students tested in Moore County, 43.4% are considered non-proficient.

“The doldrums of COVID-19 are very, very recent,” chairman Wiley Mabe said at the conclusion of the meeting. “We still got a ways to go. You don’t take two years away with a brush and get it back. It’s just not going to happen.”

Accountability Director for the Department of Public Instruction Tammy Howard cautioned in a press release that the 2021-22 test data must be considered within the context of disruptions caused by COVID.

“Since March 2020, the changes in instruction, particularly related to time and place, restrict the feasibility of typical comparisons of student achievement across years,” Howard said. “Educational data must be viewed as before, during, and eventually after COVID.”

In Richmond County, student absenteeism spiked in the 2020-21 school year, and remained an issue the following year. Last year, RCS sent out 9,688 letters alerting families that their child had received 3, 5 or 10 unexcused absences. In 2021, over 300 RSHS students missed 50 days of school.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.