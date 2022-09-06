HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center hosted its third annual Take Aim for HOPE Clay Shoot fundraising event on August 27th at Hyatt Farms in Burnsville.

The event was successful and the money raised from the fundraiser was collected from the entry fee and a raffle and will assist the organization with continuing to provide valuable resources to women who take advantage of the services offered by the organization.

“We are a non-profit organization and all of the services that we offer are free so the purpose of the fundraiser was to collect critical funds so we can keep our services free to members of the community,” says Rebekah Carpenter, Director of HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center.

“Our services include pregnancy testing, limited ultrasound, parenting classes, and post abortion bible studies. We also provide families with children’s clothing, diapers, and wipes, she added.”

There were a total of 9 teams and 36 shooters at the event.

“Each participating team had the opportunity to shoot at every station on the Woods Course. The Top Male shooter for the Woods Course was Mr. Cameron Price. The top shooting female was Ms. Chanel Griffin. The top shooting youth ended in a tie with a shoot off deeming Mason Tarlton the winner, said Carpenter.

She went on to say, “Not only does this event host a full course for clay shooters but during the event, all in attendance have the opportunity to enter a Raffle Prize Drawing and participate in the competitive long bird challenge. The winners of the long bird challenge were Cameron Price (Adult Winner) and Lucas Gatewood (Youth Winner).”

The event sponsors included Aycock Eye Associates, R & A of Anson, Piedmont Cotton, and Carolina Green Corp.

HOPE Pregnancy Resource Center was established in 2012 and is a non-profit organization that strives to protect the lives of the unborn through physical, emotional and spiritual ministry to women in crisis pregnancies through the truth and love of Jesus Christ.

Iris Hunter has been a journalist for over 10 years and has written articles on diverse topics including career, business, and health for multiple publications including Pride Magazine, South Charlotte Lifestyle, the Richmond County Daily Journal, and the Pageland Progressive Journal.

Reach her at [email protected]