Aug. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active.

Aug. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 7:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cognac Road following a report of multiple suspects stealing a white 1978 Chevrolet Nova, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to Duncan’s Road following a report of a scam. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 2:23 p.m., deputies responded to Railroad Street following a report of a suspect cutting a fence and stealing a reels of copper, valued at $900. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s window, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw HWY following a report of a suspect using a victim’s Ford Ranger without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Edwin Street following a report of a suspect next door stealing utilities. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Hamer Mill Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:38 p.m., police responded to a residence on Valley Hill Drive following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing jewelry, valued at over $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:58 p.m., police responded to a residence on Biltmore Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing various power tools, valued at over $700. The case is active.

Aug. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:27 a.m., deputies responded to US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Darien Deshawn McNair.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:22 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Benji Road following a report of a suspect forcing his way into a victim’s home. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hazelwood Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a 55 inch LG flat screen TV, valued at $500, and a PlayStation 4, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

Aug. 28

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 4:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Goodwin Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a Mitsubishi Mirage without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hamer Mill Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $600. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Charles Street following a report of a suspect breaking into vehicles and stealing $80 in cash and various identification cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:03 p.m., police responded to a residence on Goodman Street following a report of a busted window, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

Aug. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Trailcrest Drive following a report of an unknown suspect making a fictitious bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $500. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of an unknown suspect shooting into a victim’s home. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 7:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crosby Lane following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:57 a.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of suspects breaking and entering and stealing various equipment, valued at over $1,000. The Rockingham Police Department charged Todd Michael Radomsky and Amber Trabert.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s social security number. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:28 p.m., police responded to a residence on McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s white Honda Accord, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

Aug. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Drive following a report of a removed catalytic converter, valued at $500. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:33 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ranchito Drive following a report of a suspect shooting at a victim and stealing $150. The case is active.

Aug. 31

ELLERBE — At 12:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rummage Packhouse Road following a report of a suspect striking a victim’s vehicle with their car. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Second Street following a report of a suspect walking into a victim’s apartment. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on John Quick Drive following a report of a suspect breaking in and stealing a 70 inch black LG flat screen TV, valued at $650, and a black PlayStation 4, valued at $400. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ponderosa Drive following a report of a suspect entering property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hood Street following a report of a stolen sea green Seachange beach bike, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:34 p.m., police responded to Shannon Drive following a report of a busted vehicle window, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:56 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hazelwood Avenue following a report of a damaged back door, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

