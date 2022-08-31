ROCKINGHAM — Two men were killed on Monday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 1. South.

Dustin Caulder and Lloyd Johnson have been identified as the victims. At 2:30 p.m., they were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they t-boned a tractor trailer pulling out of the truck stop next to the Hardee’s parking lot onto U.S. 1 south.

The driver, Moletlanyi Oteng with Alexo Trucking, has been charged with failure to yield to the right away and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Sergeant Heon with the NC Highway Patrol said the speed of the victim’s vehicle has not been determined at this time.

It took about three hours for law enforcement to clear the scene. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner. The incident is still under investigation.