HAMLET — Teena Robinson of Mineral Springs Elementary School was named the Richmond County Schools Teacher of the Year.

“It was a complete shock,” Robinson said about earning that distinction Thursday afternoon. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude and honor.”

A veteran teacher with 15 years of experience,, three of them in RCS, Robinson said her favorite part of teaching is meeting students and forming a connection and a rapport with them.

RCS teachers were nominated by their schools in the spring for the award. Dr. Julian Carter, associate superintendent of human resources, said it’s the stated goal from the NC Department of Public Instruction that all nominees demonstrate outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

“The teacher of the year should be dedicated and highly skilled, a candidate proven capable of inspiring students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn this year,” Carter said, adding that Robinson greets all students and staff with a smile and is always willing to lend a hand.

Carter read a response from Robinson that all candidates were asked – How would you like to be remembered by your students?

“It is my desire that they remember their time with me with a smile on their face and can say they felt safe, loved, valuable capable and smart in my classroom,” Carter read Robinson’s response. “I would for students to remember that I always put relationships first, as I believe learning will follow once trust has been established and connections are in place.”

For the 17th year in a row, Scott Griffin of Griffin Automotive Group presented the Teacher of the Year with a check for $5,000.

Other nominees included Elizabeth Summerlin (Rockingham Middle), Melody Bruce (Ninth Grade Academy), Anna Sanford (Richmond Early College), Ralph Butler (Hamlet Middle), Michelle Austin (Fairview Heights), Brittany Hinshaw (L.J. Bell), Emily Danner (East Rockingham), James Tindall (Ashley Chapel), Lindsey Poston (West Rockingham), Misty Morgan (Washington Street), Keith Parsons (Richmond Senior), Leiah Jarrell (Ellerbe Middle), Blair Small (Cordova Middle) and Gina Simmons (Monroe Avenue).

The 2022-23 Assistant Principal of the Year is Wendy Wallace, and the Principal of the Year is Jim Butler, both of RSHS.

Teacher of the Year candidates were entered into a raffle for a year long membership to Evolution Health Club and two $500 checks from Blake Altman Real Estate and Wesley Jackson Real Estate for classroom supplies.

