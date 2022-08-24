ROCKINGHAM — The Leak Street Alumni will host a guest speaker on the steps of the Courthouse on Thursday.

Richmond County native Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director in Danville, Virginia, will deliver the address at the back to school event.

This event is sponsored by Project Focus and Community Service Program, “Project Focus Each One Reach One.” This event will be hosted by Sheriff Mark Gulledge.

All are welcome, especially students, city, county and state officials, churches, civic and community programs, JCPC programs, Teen Court, fraternities and sororities and masonic lodges. Pizza and drinks will be served at the event.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.