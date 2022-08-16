August 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Scott Lane following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a home. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report a suspicious fire. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:27 p.m., deputies responded to the HWY 74 bypass following a report of a stolen Dodge Neon, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

August 13

ELLERBE — At 5:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Green Lake Road following a report of a breaking and entering resulting in a damaged door, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craddock Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and communicating threats. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Gibson Road following a report of a suspect entering a victim’s vehicle and damaging a window, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging a 55 inch Roku television, valued at $500, and a 50 inch Phillips television, valued at $400. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:58 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 73 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a residence and damaging a wooden gate, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 15

HAMLET — At 3:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Peachview Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s vehicle with an Xbox One, valued at $500, an Oculus gaming system, valued at $400, an Apple iPad, valued at $990, assorted children’s clothing, valued at $500, and a baby G Watch, valued at $130. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:34 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Whitney Lane following a report of a suspect buying $2,000 in gift cards and giving personal information. The case is active.

CORDOVA — At 9:29 a.m., deputies responded to Ledbetter Street following a report of a suspect obtaining personal information and using it. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a gray Nintendo Switch, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of an unknown person stealing a Galaxy cell phone, valued at $200. The case is active.

