ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with second degree kidnapping.

Joe Dickie Russell, 62, is charged with one felony count of second degree kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officers and communicating threats to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, August 10, at 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Richmond Road Extension in reference to a female victim stating her husband would not allow her to leave and was threating to harm her and himself.

The first responding deputy was met by the victim in the driveway. The suspect, Russell, had been drinking and cut off power to the house to prevent her from leaving, according to a press release.

When the victim told Russell that she was going to call law enforcement, he turned the power on and she was able to get out.

Deputies contacted Russell by phone, where he stated he would not leave the residence and that if anyone came to the door, “it would not end well for them.”

After 90 minutes, Russell complied and exited the residence.

According to records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Russell has previous convictions for assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Russell was processed into the Richmond County Jail under no bond due to the incident being domestic-violence related. He did receive a $500 secure bond for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a charge of injury to real property.

